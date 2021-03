Five members of the same family were killed when a glacier fell on a house in the Sargan area of Neelum Valley, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Thursday.

Those who were killed were identified as Nasreen w/o Gul Zaman, and her four children; one daughter and three sons namely Adnan, Ihtesham, Haleema and Shahzeen. Rescue teams managed to recover the bodies from under the rubble.—INP