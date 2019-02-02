Five dead in exchange of fire

Quetta

At least five people were killed on Friday in a exchange of fire between two groups near Bulida area of Turbat.

Police sources said a scuffle broke between the two groups near Bulida area of district Turbat, which led to exchange of fire, killing five persons on the spot.

Police and security forces reached the spot and dispersed the members of the two groups.

Three of the victims were identified as Shah Dad, Ismail and Nawaz while the identity of two more people could not be ascertained so far.

Police took the bodies into custody and later the bodies were shifted to nearby hospitals morgue for identification and legal formalities. Further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, it is reported from Rahim Yar Han, three persons including eight-year-old girl were killed in separate road accidents here on late Thursday night due to heavy rain.—APP

