Five dead, 13 injured as van overturns in Bannu

Bannu

At least five people died and 13 others were injured when a van carrying wedding party overturned here on Monday, police said.

The accident took place in Domel area of Bannu where a van carrying wedding party turned turtle due to over speeding.

Five people died on the spot in the accident while 13 others were injured. The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities where condition of some more wounded people was stated to be critical.

An environment grief and sorrow prevailed in the area over sudden death of five people.—INP

