Five-day workshop on violent extremism concluds

The Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Saturday organized “Pur Azam” awards and certificate distribution ceremony here at Information Academy on the conclusion of five-day workshop on – understanding of the violent extremism and the role of media in countering it.

Coordinator National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) Deputy National Mohsin Butt graced the closing session of the workshop and awards and certificate distribution ceremony.

He said, the government of Pakistan was working on national narrative to confront violent extremism in all its forms.

Students, artists and journalists from Quetta, Karachi, Bahawalpur, Lahore, Malakand, Peshawar, Islamabad and Rawalpindi participated in the in ceremony.

In the video documentary category Ameer Hamza from BUITEMS Quetta got the first prize, Hassan Butt from UMT Lahore got the second and Fatima Riaz from Lahore College for Women University got third prize. In the category of Painting Saba Saeed from NCA Lahore got the first prize, Jamil Ayan got the second prize and Usman Khalid got the third prize. NACTA also awarded one prize in the category of Posters and digital content, which Usama Ashfaq from NCA Rawalpindi received.

In professional documentary, Ejaz Ahmed Niazi received the award. In the category of News Package, Qasim Shah from NEO NEWS got the first prize, Sheeba from GEO TV got the second prize and Imran from Dunya News got the third prize. In the category of Text Stories, Khadija Khan got the first prize, Meimuna got the second prize and Fazal Khaliq got third prize.—APP

