Five-day Rawal Expo to start from April 11

Rawalpindi

A five-day Rawal Expo 2018 will start here, on April 11, at Topi Rakh Auditorium, Ayub Park. All arrangements in this regard are being finalized by the Rawalpindi chamber of commerce and industry (RCCI).

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, President RCCI Zahid Lateef informed that a federal minister would be the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony to be held on April 11.

RCCI would make all out efforts to make it a business cum family event, adding that it is an opportunity for the traders to get exposure and display their products and services to potential customers.

He informed the expo would provide ample opportunity to the business community to showcase and advertise products and services. There will be 250 stalls and over 50 companies from China will be participating in the event while we have confirmation from Indonesia, Malaysia, Brazil, Central Asian Republics, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan who will display their products in the expo.

He informed that around 250,000 footprints were recorded last year while this year, the committee is expecting over 500,000 citizens at the expo. Entry would be free, but the visitors must have their identity cards to show at the entry gate.—APP