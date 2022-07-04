Five-day holiday on Eid ul Adha approved by PM

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday approved a five-day holiday on Eid ul Adha.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s office, PM Shehbaz approved holidays from July 8 to 12 (Friday to Tuesday).

“The prime minister has seen and is pleased to approve the Eid-ul-Azha holidays from 8th July to 12th July (Friday to Tuesday),” the statement said.

The Cabinet Division is now expected to notify the holidays in a separate notification.

Eid ul Adha on July 10

On June 29, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced that the Zil-Haj moon was not sighted in Pakistan, adding that Eid-ul-Adha in Pakistan would be observed on July 10.

