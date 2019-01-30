Five-day exhibition concluded at RAC

Rawalpindi

Five days exhibition of 20 young artists arranged by Rawalpindi Arts Council concluded here on Wednesday. Famous intellectual Sardar Khan Niazi was chief guest of the concluding ceremony flanked by Naheed Manzoor and Director RAC Waqar Ahmed were also present on the occasion. The artists showcased landscape, calligraphy, figurative art, sketches, buildings and abstract art while using oil on paint, water color, pencils and charcoal. Addressing at the concluding ceremony, Sardar Khan Niazi said that it was an appreciable step of arts council for encouraging young artists.—APP

