Five day anti-polio drive starts from April 14

The drive aims to reach 3.1 million eligible children in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a new five-day campaign of Sub-National Immunization Days (SNIDs) would be initiated from 14th April to vaccinate 3.1 million children under-five years of age in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The campaign would vaccinate eligible children in seven districts of Bannu and D.I.Khan divisions, outbreak districts of Peshawar, Nowshera and Swat, Afghan Refugee Camps across the province and specific high-risk union councils on Pak-Afghan border.

It was agreed in a meeting of Provincial Taskforce on Polio Eradication, held here at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary. Administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, officials of security forces and police, international partners and others attended the meeting.

The forum was informed that during this campaign Polio drops will be administered to more than 1.08 million children under the age of five in Bannu and D. I Khan divisions, over 1.7 million children in outbreak districts of Peshawar, Nowshera & Swat, 71688 children in Afghan Refugee Camps and 192,173 children will be vaccinated in specific union councils situated on Pak-Afghan border.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that despite multiple challenges, putting in place arrangements for such campaigns underlines the commitment of the government for the protection of our children against lifetime disabilities.