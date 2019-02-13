Five-day anti-polio drive from Feb18

Rawalpindi

A five-day polio drive would commence in three tehsils of the district including Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation and Cantonments areas from February 18 to 25 as the environmental water samples tested positive for polio virus for last eight months consecutively.

Talking to APP, Incharge Anti-polio drive District Health Authority, Chaudary Muhammad Hussain said that around 2000 polio teams including 1500 mobile teams, 217 fixed points, 90 transit points, 187 Union council medical officers and 400 area incharges would administer polio drops to above 740,000 children less than five years in Tehsil Rawalpindi, Taxila, Gujar Khan, Rawalpindi city and Rawalpindi/Chaklala cantonments boards area.

Hussain told that authority has recently successfully completed the drive in the entire district on January 27 while continued environmental samples tested positive for polio virus since May, 2018 compelled the authority to start the campaign again. He informed that with the coordinated efforts of government and World Health Organization(WHO), polio workers have been trained to accomplish the target set of vaccinating children below five years of age.

He urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for the elimination of the crippling disease from society. “The parents should cooperate with the special teams so that the set target could be achieved.” He said continuous efforts were being made to control polio. Special teams have also been formed to cover areas from where complaints about unattended children are registered, he said.

The Incharge said that no polio case has been detected in Rawalpindi, adding that Polio is a national issue and it is the responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country Polio free.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp