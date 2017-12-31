Five Daesh terrorists killed in Karachi

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Five suspected Daesh terrorists were killed in a police encounter in Karachi’s Ayub Goth vicinity on Saturday.

A police party, led by Senior Superintendent of Police Rao Anwar, was raiding a house near the Super Highway when terrorists present in the building opened fire, the police said. Retaliatory firing by the police party left the five Daesh terrorists dead who formerly belonged to Al-Qaeda, said SSP Anwar.

“One of the terrorists has been identified as Qari Habib alias Abdul Salam Burmi,” SSP Malir stated. The area was cordoned off and a search operation launched as more terrorists are suspected to be present in the vicinity.