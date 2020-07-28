Five CTD officials martyred in Chilas

Our Correspondent

Chilas

Five policemen belonging to Gilgit-Baltistan’s Counter-Terrorism Department were martyred in an exchange of fire during a midnight raid in Diamer’s Chilas district on Tuesday.

According to officials, five policemen including an inspector were martyred during the raid while an equal number of CTD officials were wounded in the exchange of fire. Two others were also killed in the exchange of fire between the police and suspects.

Police said they were conducting a raid when the suspects opened fire killing five members of the CTD. SSP Diamer told media an investigation was underway to determine who was responsible for the crime.

Caretaker GB chief minister Mir Afzal Khan has directed IG Gilgit Baltistan to submit a report of the incident. “The suspects were involved in trading weapons, apart from terrorist activities,” he said. Protestors later blocked the Karakoram Highway after two others were killed in the exchange of fire. Protestors said the police raided the area based on false information and killed a student.

Izharullah who was killed by the police firing, the relatives of deceased said, adding a proper investigation into the shooting incident should be conducted. The protest came to an end after the authorities assured them they would complete an inquiry into the incident in the next two days.