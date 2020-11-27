Five Covid-19 patients dead in Indian hospital fire

Ahmedabad, india

Five patients were killed in India on Friday in a fire that broke out in a Covid-19 ward. This was the fourth blaze in a novel Coronavirus hospital since the outbreak began, which drew angry questions from the Supreme Court.

The early morning blaze in Rajkot city in the western state of Gujrat gutted the intensive care unit (ICU) of the private hospital, television footage showed. The most likely cause was an electrical short circuit, said government official Udit Agarwal.

“Three of the patients in the ICU died on the spot, and two others succumbed on way to hospital. The two other patients in the ICU were unhurt,” Agarwal told Reuters. India has recorded 9.3 million infections, the second-highest in the world after the United States, and more 135,00 deaths.