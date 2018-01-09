Five city tour buses to be launched tomorrow

Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) has finalized five city tour buses which would be inaugurated on Wednesday (Jan 10), said an senior official on Monday. He said route of the buses include Faisal Masjid, Lake View Park, Lok virsa, National Monument and Shakar Parian.

He said this project would be inaugurated with an aim to promote tourism. In this connection meetings were held with representatives of the different schools and colleges who appreciated the launch of the service and assured that students in large numbers will take benefits from this service, he added. He said the students of schools and colleges will realize the importance of tourism by participating in such activities.

He said Governor Punjab Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana will be the chief guest on the occasion. He said opening ceremony would also attended by eminent personalities including former Tourism Minister Nelofar Bakhtiar, MNAs, MPAs, Commissioners of the twin cities, DCOs, Mayors of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

He said final artistic and decoration work on the tour buses is in full swing, as artists are completing their decoration work. He said the service would provide benefit to students in large numbers.

The official said discounted packages would be offered especially to the students in first week of the inauguration. He said standard facilities are available in tour buses. City Tour Buses would have all facilities as per international standard, he added. He said the number of bus tours would be increased to four days a week, in case of success.—APP

