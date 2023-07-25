Traveling to UAE, especially the international hub Dubai can be an exciting experience, but finding a cheaper and more convenient plane ticket is not an easy task, especially in summer vacations.

Dubai is known for its state-of-the-art architecture, luxury shopping, and lively nightlife, while travelers mostly stay at Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, and other places as the city hosts various cultures, and offers limitless entertainment options.

Pakistanis remained among the top expatriate communities in the Gulf Nation and the city witness a huge influx of Pakistani travel to the UAE for employment, business, tourism, and to visit family members.

As people are looking to get their hands on the cheapest flights to Dubai, the following airlines offer services from Lahore to Dubai.

Air Arabia

The airline is a low-cost carrier based in Sharjah and offers flights from across the country including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar to Dubai.

Flydubai

The second budget airline is flyDubai which operates flights from Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, and Sialkot, to Dubai.

Shaheen Air International

Shaheen Air operates flights from Lahore and the provincial capital Islamabad to Dubai.

Airblue

Another leading player in Lahore to Dubai route is Airblue as the private Pakistani airline remained a favorite when it comes to budget tickets.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)

Pakistan’s national carrier offers full-service flights and offers competitive fares from Lahore to Dubai.

Cheapest Flights from Lahore to Dubai this week

Air Blue – Rs91,250

Gulf Air and Saudi Airline – Rs127.000

Gulf Air Oman Air – Rs130,000

Note: Flight availability and prices vary every hour and it's best to check with airlines for latest information.