Staff Reporter

Five alleged accused were arrested and arms were recovered from them in a crackdown by the Sharafi goth police here on Wednesday.

The police have recovered one riffle and two pistols from the accused named Nadeem, Jameel, Khalid, Baber and Asad, claimed police sources. Meanwhile, one person identified as Aamir son of Zeeshan was arrested by police for charge of man-handling Lifting Officer ASI Kafeel in Risala Traffic Section.