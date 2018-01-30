Five Afghan soldiers killed in Kabul attack Pak condemns

Kabul

Gunmen launched a pre-dawn raid on a military compound in Kabul on Monday, officials said, in an assault that caused multiple casualties and marked the third major attack in the city in recent days.

Defence ministry spokesman Dawlat Waziri said five soldiers were killed and 10 wounded in the assault claimed by the Islamic State (Daesh) via its propaganda arm Amaq.

“An Afghan army battalion has come under attack this morning. The attackers wanted to breach the battalion,” Waziri told AFP, adding the raid had ended.

“Two bombers detonated themselves and two were killed by our forces and one was detained alive. The fighting is over but unfortunately we have five deaths and 10 wounded.” He said Afghan forces had seized a rocket, two Kalashinkovs, and a suicide vest from the attackers.

Officials said the attack was on an army battalion near the Marshal Fahim military academy where high-ranking officers are trained and which was initially identified as the target. An officer at the academy told AFP he could hear an explosion and gunfire. The gunmen did not enter the heavily fortified compound, which is on the western outskirts of the city, an Afghan security source said.

Witnesses told AFP they heard several explosions and gunfire at around 5:00 am (0030 GMT). Security forces have swarmed the area and blocked roads leading to it, but earlier an AFP reporter at the scene could also hear explosions.

In October a Taliban suicide bomber killed 15 Afghan army trainees as they travelled home from the Marshal Fahim academy.

Militants including the Taliban and IS have stepped up their attacks on beleaguered Afghan security forces in recent months, sapping morale already lowered by desertions and corruption.

Afghan troops have taken what the UN describes as “shocking” casualties since international forces pulled out at the end of 2014, though troop casualty figures are no longer released.

At least 103 people were killed and 235 wounded in Saturday´s lunchtime attack — one of the worst bombings in the city in recent years — which was followed by a national day of mourning in the war-weary country.

The government has blamed the Taliban-affiliated Haqqani Network, which Afghan and Western officials suspect of involvement in at least some of the recent attacks in the capital.

Monday´s raid came as both the insurgents and the Islamic State group have escalated their attacks on Kabul, turning it into one of the deadliest places in Afghanistan for civilians.

On January 20, Taliban insurgents stormed Kabul´s landmark Intercontinental hotel and killed at least 25 people, the majority foreigners.

But there is still confusion over the true toll from that attack with conflicting figures given by officials and Afghan media reporting higher numbers

Kabul is on high alert as the city braces for further attacks. Security warnings sent to foreigners in recent days said IS militants were planning to attack supermarkets, hotels and shops frequented by foreigners.

Pakistan has strongly condemns the terrorist attack at the military academy in Kabul on Monday. “We convey our sincere condolences at the loss of precious human lives in this attack” a statement by the foreign office said Monday.

The statement said the Government and the people of Pakistan convey solidarity and support to the Government and people of Afghanistan on this attack. We convey our deepest sympathies with the families of those who have lost their loved ones and pray for the early recovery of the injured. Pakistanis feel the intense pain and agony of our Afghan brothers and sisters.

Pakistan reiterated its strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, especially the series of heinous attacks within the last week in Afghanistan. It is clearly enunciated in ‘’Paigham-e-Pakistan’’ – the fatwa issued unanimously by more than 1800 Pakistani Ulema of all schools of thought stipulating that no cause or ends justify acts of terrorism and condemning suicide bombings.

We emphasize the need for concerted efforts and effective cooperation among all states to eradicate the scourge of terrorism.—AFP