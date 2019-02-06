Five Afghan nationals held

Kohsar police arrested five criminals hailing from Afghanistan and recovered laptops and other valuables from their possession, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

A special team headed by Station House Officer of Kohsar police station Sub-Inspector Abdul Razzaq

arrested five criminals having Afghan nationality.

They have been identified as Gul Zaman, Mir Vais, Mushtaq, Hameed Khan and Bloch while police recovered six laptops and stolen valuable from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against them in Kohsar police station.

During the interrogation, they confessed their involvement in several criminal and theft activities in various areas of Kohsar and Shalimar police stations. They used to take away valuables from the parked cars while further investigation is underway from them.

Moreover, Aabpara police arrested two accused namely Ilyas Masih and William Masih and recovered 23 liter wine and 116 gram hashish from their possession.

Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police arrested accused Tariq Mehmood and recovered 118 gram hashish from him. Golra police arrested accused Qasim and recovered three bottles wine from him. Separate cases have been registered against them.—APP

