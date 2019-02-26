Five accused arrested

Korangi Industrial Area (KIA) police here on Tuesday arrested five accused and recovered weapons

from their possession.

SHO KIA police station Shahrukh Sheikh said the police recovered pistols along with 15 rounds, 11 mobile phones and three allegedly stolen motorcycles from them.The accused were identified as Mohammad Sharaz, Adnan, Asad, Waqas, Mohammad Riaz.

He said the accused were disclosed during initial interrogation about their involvement in the crimes of different nature in the police stations the police have registered cases.—APP

