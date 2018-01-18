Five accused arrested, water tankers impounded

Five accused involved in water theft through water tankers were arrested by the Manghopir Police here on Wednesday.

The police also seized five tankers from the accused identified as Izhar son of Abdul Wahab, Zaafran son of Khuda-e-Noor, Saeed Khan son of Muhammad Arif, Ehsanullah son of Ghulam Sarwar and Mirza S/o Abdul Ghaffar, said SSP West Umer Shahid Hamid.

Another accused was arrested during snap checking and one motorcycle, one pistol along with 5 bullets were recovered by the Iqbal Market Police here.

In another police action, an accused identified as Syed Muhammad Javed son of Syed Muhammad Ismail was arrested from Rehmat Chowk Orangi town, said SSP West Umer Shahid Hamid. One pistol and a snatched bike was recovered from him, police claimed In another action against criminal elements, two accused of robbery were arrested by the Surjani town police.—APP

