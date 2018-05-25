Fitch issues rating for KFH Sukuk

Dubai

Fitch Ratings has assigned Kuwait Finance House’s trust certificate issuance programme, housed under KFH Sukuk Company SPC Limited, expected A+ and F1 ratings. The expected ratings are in line with KFH’s Long- and Short-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of ‘A+’ and ‘F1’, respectively, and apply only to senior unsecured certificates issued under the programme. The assignment of final ratings is contingent upon receipt of final documents conforming to information already received by Fitch. KFH Sukuk, the issuer and trustee, is a special purpose vehicle (SPV), incorporated in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), solely to issue certificates (sukuk) under the programme. The trustee has been incorporated solely for the purpose of participating in the transactions contemplated by the transaction documents.—Agencies