Fissures in PML-N

NEWS & VIEWS

Mohammad Jamil

DESPITE a few desertions, former PM Nawaz Sharif has been able to keep the party in tact so far, because the PML-N is at the helm in the centre as well as Punjab, which helps him in mobilizing the public. However, his real test and of the party will start after interim government is in place, and parliamentarians would then decide keeping their personal interest in view. A few members of the PML-N have joined PTI and other parties; many are waiting in the wings to join other parties, if Nawaz Sharif does not stop confrontation with the military and judiciary. Former interior minister Ch. Nisar in an interview with private TV channel strongly criticized Nawaz Sharif for locking horns with Judiciary and for his acerbic remarks against Army for alleged meddling in politics. He suggested to Nawaz Sharif to avoid confrontation with national institutions.

Ch Nisar’s criticism is reflective of the widening gap between leadership of PML-N over its policy of confrontation with the institutions. Perhaps former prime minister Nawaz Sharif realised that if he remained in confrontational mode it could ruin the party, which is why his tone and tenor has changed, and there is let up in Nawaz Sharif’s criticism of the judges for the last few days. Taking cue from Raza Rabbani’s statements, he is also talking about dialogue between the institutions. But his opponents say that he should have taken the initiative during the four years of his government. It should be borne in mind that October 12, 1999 Nawaz Sharif government was overthrown by then COAS Pervez Musharraf, which was cumulative effect of his being at loggerheads with president Ghulam Ishaq, president Farouq Leghari, army chiefs Abdul Waheed Kakar, Jehangir Karamat, Asif Janjua, Raheel Sharif and lately Qamar Javed Bajwa, and earlier CJP Justice Sajjad Hussain Shah.

A great majority of his party members and parliamentarians had then left the party, and joined the kings party PML-Q, as the parliamentarians watch their own interest. This time round, with his disqualification by the apex court Nawaz Sharif was barred from holding any public office. However, PML-N managed to amend the Political Parties Order (PPO) to make him president of the party. The amendment was challenged by PTI Chairman Imran Khan and others. The government claimed that an amendment to the PPO was part of the party’s reform agenda. But it was widely believed that the amendment to PPO was to restore Nawaz Sharif’s grip over the party. However, the apex court had struck down the amendment declaring it contravention of the Constitution. It was obvious from the statements of Nawaz Sharif and other PML-N leaders that they were on a collision course.

Nawaz Sharif’s narrative that he was disqualified only for iqama and not on corruption charges was belied by the detailed judgment. Nevertheless, there is a lot more to come. Nawaz Sharif and his family members are facing three corruption references in the accountability court – Avenfield Properties, Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investments – in which they are accused of money laundering, tax evasion and hiding offshore assets. A supplementary reference pertaining to their Avenfield Properties has already been filed. Nawaz Sharif owns two big groups – Ittefaq Group and Sharif Group in Pakistan – owning 42 sugar mills/and industrial units. Panama JIT also identified and confirmed other 15 industrial units in Pakistan owned or shared by Sharif Family. M/s Freezone Entity (FZE) was established in 2001 at Jebel Ali, Dubai (UAE) by Hassan Nawaz Sharif and Waqar Ahmed.

In February 2007, Nawaz Sharif had signed Employment Contract as Chairman of the Board of Capital FZE for a salary of 10000 UAE Dirhams from August 07, 2008 to April 20, 2013. Nawaz Sharif claimed that he had not withdrawn any salary; however according to JIT there was evidence that salaries from February to July 2013 were paid to him over the counter. Meanwhile, at least three parliamentarians are facing charges on contempt of court and have been indicted. In a contempt case, the court had rejected the unconditional apology of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Nehal Hashmi and awarded him one month jail time and ordered to pay Rs. 50000 fine. Hashmi had also been barred from holding public office for the next five years. After he was released from jail, he once again used abusive language for the court, for which he has once against been indicted.

The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan had also issued show cause notices for contempt of court to PML-N leaders Daniyal Aziz and Talal Chaudhry, who have been indicted. Both leaders are ministers in the current federal government of PML-N. Daniyal Aziz is the Federal Minister of Privatization while Talal Chaudhry is the Minister of State. In a public meeting in Abbottabad, Nawaz Sharif had said: “The only court he is answerable to is people’s court of 200 million”, meaning that he did not care a damn for the judiciary. Anyhow, senior party leaders believe that Sharif is annoying the judiciary at a time when crucial cases are pending against him. As regards civil and military relations, these started deteriorating when PML- N decided to prosecute Retired General and former president Pervez Musharraf under Article 6. An organized campaign was launched against the armed forces and agencies, which had irked the military.

—The writer is a senior journalist based in Lahore.