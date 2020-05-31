Fishing ban likely to be lifted in June

The livestock and fisheries department called a meeting to discuss the possibility of lifting the annual summer ban on fishing, which was imposed keeping in mind the breeding season of marine species. It is now being speculated that the ban will be lifted for two months, from June to August. Fishermen Cooperative Society chairperson Abdul Berr told Pakistan Observer that fishermen were already hit hard by the suspension of fishing expeditions for two months during the lockdown and hence, it was requested of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to lift the ban on fishing expeditions. According to Bar, a letter in this regard has also been written to the CM, beseeching him to make an exception this year and lift the ban on fishing during June and July. Besides, he claimed that exporters, too, had been demanding to lift the ban. He said that a meeting, including the participation of all stakeholders, on the matter was also called on June 2. Bar said that fishermen’s catch generated revenue worth at least Rs20 billion every year, and expressed the hope that their appeals would be heard and decisions would be made to benefit them.