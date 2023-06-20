With the threat of Biparjoy Cyclone over, coastal areas have begun to resume their daily lives, with fishermen returning to their homes and engaging in fishing activities after repairing their damaged boats.Due to the cyclone’s threat, fishing activities had been halted for the past 12 days, resulting in unemployment among fishermen, Badin locals said.However, now that the storm has decimated over India, the local fishermen put their boats back to the sea. Badin fishermen said that majority of their boats have suffered damage due to the cyclonic winds, heavy rainfall, and high sea waves. Fishermen are now working on repairing their boats to resume fishing.