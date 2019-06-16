Staff Reporter

The fishermen of Sindh are advised not to venture in open sea till today (Monday) evening/night, as the sea conditions are likely to be very rough/high. Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) “VAYU” in the East Arabian Sea has moved in northwest direction during last six hours and weakened into a Severe Tropical Storm.

VAYU now lies centered around Lat.21.2°N and Long.65.5°E at 0800 PST of 16 June 2019 at 440 km South/southwest of Karachi. The maximum sustained surface winds are 100-110km/hour gusting to 125km/hour around the system centre.

TC VAYU is likely to recurve towards northeast and further weaken into a Cyclonic Storm by mid night today. Under the influence of this system, isolated Dust/Thunderstorm-light showers are expected in coastal region of Thatta district.

The sea breeze is likely to resume today evening and heatwave condition likely to ease out.

The fishermen of Sindh are advised not to venture in open sea till Monday evening/night, as the sea conditions are likely to be very rough/high.