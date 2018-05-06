First writ filed in Urdu in HC

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

Two writ petitions and 4 criminal appeals were filed in Urdu by one of senior lawyer Muhammad Shafeeq Awan Advocate in Peshawar High Court Abbottabad registry, which is considered to be the first one at Abbottabad.

It should be noted that some time back, Supreme Court of Pakistan in its judgment has declared the Urdu as national language and all proceedings to be carried out in Urdu which will be a golden opportunity for the plaintiff to understand the cases technically and legally says Shafeeq Awan while talking to newsmen after filing his writ and appeals. He added that after the landmark judgment by the apex court, now it is responsibility of lawyers and complainants to file their writ etc in Urdu.