Staff Reporter

Karachi

The First Women Bank Limited and Decagon Pakistan (Private) Limited, the owner of Golootlo, signed an agreement in here on Thursday which will enable FWBL customers to avail discounts through Golootlo App.

In addition Golootlo will also develop and launch exclusive features and target deals for FWBL customers focusing on the women, which will assist to onboard new customers for the bank. Ms. Naushaba Shahzad President & CEO FWBL and Muhammad Fahad Mahmood CEO, Decagon Pakistan (Private) Limited signed the Agreement.