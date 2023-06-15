First woman diplomat to head British HC in Pakistan

Zubair Qureshi Islamabad

The United Kingdom (UK) High Commissioner in Kenya Jane Marriott is set to assume new duties as the British High Commissioner (BHC) to Pakistan.

The British High Commission in Islamabad will announce her name most likely on Thursday (today).

Sources confirmed to Pakistan Observer on Wednesday about Jane Marriott’s nomination and further informed that since the creation of Pakistan in 1947 and establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, for the first time, a woman diplomat is going to head the UK mission in Pakistan.

According to a senior official of Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, soon after the approval of her name by the Pakistani government, which is a mere formality, Jane Marriott will arrive in Islamabad as High Commissioner-designate of the British government and present her credentials to President Arif Alvi. The entire procedure—her nomination, consent and presentation of papers—will take a couple of months, the sources further said.

Jane Marriott, OBE, is a career diplomat and has earlier served as the UK ambassador to Yemen and Director of International Counter-Terrorism wing.