First wet spell of new year likely at isolated places

Islamabad

First rainfall of the new year is likely to hit isolated places of upper Khaber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and FATA, North Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during next 24 hours while dense fog is expected in plain areas of Punjab and Upper Sindh. Rain-thunderstorm with snow fall over the hills is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi divisions, Upper FATA, Islamabad, whereas in North Balochistan at Zhob, Quetta divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during this time span. Dense foggy conditions are likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours however, cold and dry weather to grip other parts of the country, an official of Met office said on Wednesday. Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. However, a shallow westerly wave is likely to approach northwestern parts of the country on Thursday, he told APP.

In last 24 hours weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country.Minimum temperatures recorded in Skardu -10, Astore -9°C, Gilgit, Hunza -07°C, Quetta, Gupis -08°C, Kalam.—APP