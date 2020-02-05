First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani youth, Artists, diplomats

Special Correspondent PO

Baku, Azerbaijan

The First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ms. Mehriban Aliyeva has warmly congratulated the Azeri Youth to mark the “Day of Azerbaijani Youth.”

In a message she posted on her official Instagram page, Mehriban Aliyeva said: “Dear young people, I sincerely congratulate each of you on the occasion of the Azerbaijani Youth Day.

The message further added: “You are the future of our country. I am confident that with your intelligence, knowledge, abilities, victories and achievements you will always make our people happy and worthily contribute to the development of Azerbaijan.”

In the end of her message the Azerbaijan First Vice President wished all young people the best of health, inexhaustible enthusiasm, good mood, happiness and prosperity.

Meanwhile in another congratulatory message the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has greeted the composer, singer and public figure, People’s Artist, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Russian Federation Polad Bulbuloglu on his 75th birthday anniversary and his receiving Heydar Aliyev Order.

According to a report in a post on her official Instagram page, Mehriban Aliyeva said: “I cordially congratulate People’s Artist of Azerbaijan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of our country to the Russian Federation Polad Bulbuloglu on his 75th birthday anniversary and his being awarded Heydar Aliyev Order.