First videos of Shadab Khan’s Baraat hit social media

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s vice-captain Shadab Khan, who earlier announced his Nikkah with Malika Saqlain, the daughter of Saqlain Mushtaq, is all set for his big day.

The rare glimpse from his Baraat is now doing rounds on the internet showing the star player’s arrival at the residence of the cricket great and head coach.

In the clip, he can be seen flaunting a white look, hugging with father in law who greeted him lovingly. As the clips hit social media, fans are now looking to catch the first glimpse of bride Malika who keeps under wraps amid the festivities.

Shadab Khan arrived at the venue of his Baraat day#ShadabKhan pic.twitter.com/BnnbziHNFa — Cricket insect (@000insect) February 9, 2023

Earlier in the day, Hasan Ali’s wife Somiya shared a glimpse of Shadab’s Mehndi celebrations. Clicks from the close-knit affair went viral on social media, with netizens showering love on the newlywed.

Last month, the star player took to social to announce his Nikkah. “Alhamdulilah, today was my Nikkah. It is a big day in my life and start of a new chapter…Please respect my choices and those of my wife, and our families. Prayers and love for all,” he wrote on Twitter.