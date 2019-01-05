First two Muslim women sworn into US Congress

Washington

Palestenian-American lawyer Rashida Tlaib along with Somalian immigrant Ilhan Omer made history Friday as the first two Muslim women ever elected to the US House of Representatives.

“The months ahead will be difficult. There will be attacks against me because of how I look, my religious beliefs, and because I use my voice to call out injustice. There will be those who say a woman should know her place, those who say I’m too outspoken. But we know that times like these call for courage, moral clarity, and bold action. Today, we begin that work, together,” Ilhan Omar said in an Instagram post.

Congress on Wednesday boasted one of the most diverse set of representatives to have ever been sworn in. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 29, became the youngest woman to hold the coveted position. The House also saw a record number of African-Americans and women being elected to office. “Whenever Congress looks like America, it performs better,” a beaming two-term Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi, himself an immigrant from India, told reporters.

US House passes funds for Trump wall as government shutdown looms

434 new lawmakers were sworn in to the House, with one seat still disputed. The atmosphere in Capitol Hill was boisterous as the lawmakers’ families and children crowded the House floor. Democrats celebrated House majority and hailed Nancy Pelosi as the Speaker for the most diverse House of Representatives ever seen.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp