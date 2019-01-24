First tranche of $1b from UAE received

Karachi

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday received first installment of $1 billion from United Arab Emirates (UAE) to support the country’s financial and monetary policy.

A spokesman of the SBP has said that the bank has received first tranche of one billion US dollars from the package of $3 billion, announced by the UAE after visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On January 22, Pakistan and United Arab Emirates (UAE) had reached agreement on $3bn support Package in Abu Dhabi. State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) Governor Tariq Bajwa and Abu Dhabi Fund for Development’s chairman signed on the agreement in Abu Dhabi. UAE is providing the loan to Pakistan to help enhance liquidity and to support the country’s financial and monetary policy.—INP

