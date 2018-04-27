First time that a government elected for a term of five years would actually present six budget

ISLAMABAD: This would be the first time that a government elected for a term of five years would actually present six budgets. It has already triggered a debate over the legality of the government’s action.

It will also be for the first time that an unelected person, Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Miftah Ismail, would deliver the budget speech. Historically, budgets are announced by the elected Member of the National Assembly or Senate.

After the 18th Amendment in the Constitution, an adviser to the prime minister can also announce the budget, says Ismail.