Rainfall lashed several regions of Punjab including Lahore on Monday, giving a sigh of relief to people amid ongoing heat spell but the downpour led to stagnant water collecting in low-lying areas of the metropolis.

After a few hours of rain, the city of Lahore was submerged in water. Several feet of water accumulated on the roads in different parts of the city. The vehicles and motorcycles of the citizens got stuck in the rain water due to which the citizens are facing agonizing problems. There is anger against the city administration for not taking drainage measures despite the advance notice from the meteorological department.

Due to heavy rain, the roof of a house collapsed due to which a mother and 2 children died.

The area of Khaliq Nagar, Yohanabad, which suffered from administrative inattention, became a hotbed of problems after the rain. Residents of the area were busy dewatering the water accumulated in the streets and houses at their own. Elderly citizens burst against the administration, saying that if the rulers and bureaucrats had to remove the water collected in their houses along with the children, they could know the gravity of the issue.

The under-pass under construction in Sumanabad was also submerged in rainwater. Despite the forecast of rains, no precautions were taken to protect the underpass under construction from rain water.

Teams could not reach yet for draining in the under-construction underpass. Due to the broken road in the vicinity of Sumanabad, the citizens are facing severe harassment.

It should be noted that Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has given strict instructions to complete the construction of Samanabad underpass as soon as possible. There was work going on day and night to complete the work on time when the rain spoiled everything.