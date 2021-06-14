First spell of monsoon rains from Friday

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday forecast the first spell of monsoon rains in Karachi from June 18 (Friday).

The Met Office has predicted heavy to moderate rainfall in the port city between June 18 to 19.

The moist currents from the North Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate Sindh with effect from 16th June 2021.

Under its influence, the first rainy spell expected in most of the Sindh districts said the Met Office.

Dust/thunderstorm-rain with few moderate/heavy falls (especially in Dadu, Sukkur and Larkana, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Ghotki, Hyderabad Mirpurkhas, Umarkot, Thar, Badin and Thatta districts) in all districts of Sindh during 17-19 June.The Met Office earlier forecast the first monsoon spell in the country in the last week of the ongoing month.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in its weather outlook said that the expected date of the onset of monsoon would likely between 27-30 June.