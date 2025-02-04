First Roza of Ramadan 2025 in Saudi Arabia – Here’s latest prediction

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia is expected to observe the first Roza (fast), which will mark the commencement of holy month of Ramadan 2025, on March 1.

It was predicted by Sheikh Abdullah bin Suleiman Al-Munai, advisor to the Saudi royal court and a member of the Saudi Astronomical Board.

He said the prediction is based on astronomical calculations, adding that this year’s Ramadan would last for 29 days, with the last day of fasting on March 29.

He further stated that Eidul Fitr in Saudi Arabia is expected to be observed on March 30.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Suleiman clarified that this report is based on astronomical calculations, and the official announcement for the start of Ramadan will be made by the Saudi Supreme Court.

He forecasted that on Friday, 29th of Shaban, at 3:44 AM, the moon for Ramadan will be born, and the it will be visible for about 32 minutes after sunset, making it easy to sight.

Ramadan will fall during the winter season until 2031, and then it will occur in the autumn season for the next 8 years, until 2039.

Shaaban Moon Sighted in Pakistan

Meanwhile, Shaaban 1446 AH has started from Thursday, January 30, as the moon of the new Islamic month sighted, Ruet-i-Hilal Committee said.

The eighth month of Shaban-ul-Moazzam was sighted after Ruet-i-Hilal Committee, central moon sighting committee, got witnesses for the crescent. Accordingly, Shab-e-Barat will fall on February 13, 2025 Thursday.

Chief of moon sighting body Abdul Khabir Azad said Ruet members received many testimonies of crescent sighting from various areas of the country on Thursday. The central meeting was held in capital, while testimonies were also received from other parts of the country.