First Public Petition to be filed at UN against illegal Occupation of Kashmir

Former Attorney General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan and Secretary-General of the World Kashmir Forum (WKF) has said that Indian aggression on occupied Kashmir would not be accepted under any circumstances. The WKF will become the voice of the oppressed Kashmiris and expose India’s ugly face to the United Nations, the Commonwealth, the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, the OIC, and other international human rights organizations. He was addressing a crowded press conference at the press club on Tuesday. The Chairman of World Kashmir Forum Haji Rafiq Pardesi and members of the Central Cabinet Yaseen Azad Advocate, Rafiq Suleiman, Kanwar Mohammad Dilshad, and Sheikh Rashid Alam were also present on the occasion. The World Kashmir Forum is going to file a petition in the United Nations demanding that India abide by the UN Council’s resolutions and restore the status of the disputed territory of occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This would be the first public petition to be filed on the Kashmir issue. Anwar Mansoor further said that the establishment of the World Kashmir Forum has made the plight of Kashmiris a global issue, and our constitutional and legal war will highlight and give rights to the oppressed Kashmiris. The World Kashmir Forum will be headquartered in Pakistan, while the US, UK, EU member states, and OIC countries will open their regional offices in the respective countries. Anwar Mansoor Khan said that to expose India’s ugly face to the world, the WKF will work with global media representatives, global think tanks, and key global figures to raise awareness and smoothen public opinion through seminars, conferences, panel discussions, and conventions. Announcing the launch of “Justice Now for Kashmir” campaign by the World Kashmir Forum to end the illegal Indian occupation of Kashmir, he said, “We are also going to launch a signature campaign for this petition on social media.” We will get signatures from at least 2 million people. Chairman WKF Haji Rafique Pardesi said that the world’s silence on Kashmir issue is no longer a matter of choice; it is a serious criminal act now. The Indian government’s atrocities are increasing day by day, and oppression and barbarism have reached new heights. The murder of a grandfather in front of his innocent three-year-old grandchild has shocked and rocked the world to its core. An example of a greater act of barbarism cannot be found in recent history.