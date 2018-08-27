First post-Hajj flights to reach Karachi, Islamabad today

Staff Reporter

The national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Post- Hajj operation from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan will commence from today.

According to a press statement here Sunday, the first Post Hajj flights PK 3006 for Karachi and PK 3002 for Islamabad will reach their respective airports bringing back more than 700 Hujjaj. The first post hajj flight to Lahore will arrive at 6 am on 28th August.

The Hujjaj of first Post- Hajj flight PK 3006 will be flown by Chief Flight Operations PIA Capt Uzair Khan who is overseeing the Post Hajj Operation and the flight will arrive in evening at Jinnah International Airport. Similarly the Hujjaj of PK 3002 will arrive in the evening at New Islamabad International Airport.

PIA will operate 225 flights from Saudi Arabia. This includes flights from Madinah and Jeddah through Hajj and regular scheduled flights.

President & CEO PIA, Musharraf Rasool Cyan has instructed PIA officials and hajj team members to provide full support and assistance to the returning Hujjaj.

PIA will bring back more than 68,000 Hujjaj through Hajj and Regular scheduled flights from Jeddah and Madinah to Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi, Sialkot, Multan and Faisalabad stations. The Post Hajj operation will conclude on 25 September 2018.—NNI

