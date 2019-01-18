First polio eradication drive of 2019 starts Monday

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The first polio eradication drive of 2019 is set to begin on (Monday), which would continue till January 25. More than 48 thousand teams constituted to administrate anti polio vaccine to 19 million children. Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has directed to all concerned that preparations should be completed till Sunday. “The Punjab government wants to make sure that polio virus circulation in key districts is interrupted during the current low season and the virus is fully eliminated till the end of 2019”, said the minister. “As per the recently concluded recommendation of Technical Advisory Group, reaching and vaccinating every child was absolutely critical in order to ensure that no more child suffers from the incurable disease”, added the minister.

Punjab’s Emergency Operation Coordinator for polio eradication Dr. Munir Ahmed said Pakistan is very close to eradicating polio and keeping polio cases down to one in almost three years in Punjab is a great feat. “However consistent positive environment samples found in Rawalpindi and Lahore indicate that children are still at risk from the crippling virus. We will not relax until polio is eradicated”, he resolved.

The provincial emergency operations centre has constituted over 48 thousand teams who will go door-t- door or stand at major crossing and fixed points to vaccinate over 19.1 million under-five children all over the province, he said.

The emergency Operations Centre has activated social media accounts and set up helpline to receive complaints regarding the polio eradication campaign.

Parents may contact helpline 0800-99000 or post their comments at @PakFightsPolio and @polioeradicationinitiative, if polio teams do not turn up in their areas. Ahead of the campaign Dr. Munir assured parents that polio vaccine was safe, efficacious, and approved by the government’sdrug regulatory authorities. He emphasized the need for all children to be immunized during every round of immunization campaign days.

Punjab completed 2016 without a polio case. But a four-month child from Lodhran ended Punjab’s streak of 14 months without a case in 2017. In 2018, no polio case has been reported in Punjab.This year polio has paralysed 10 children in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and its tribal districts as well as Karachi. Globally, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria are the three countries still having polio cases.

