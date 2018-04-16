First polio case of 2018

Balochistan’s Health Department had detected the first polio virus case of 2018 which was reported in Balochistan’s Dukki district, as a three-year-old child fell prey to the crippling virus. The samples of the child’s blood were sent to a laboratory which confirmed presence of polio virus in his body. It shows the lethargy of polio workers for their failure to give polio drops to all children. This letter is not intended to ask for exemplary punishment to polio workers but, at least, they can be asked to be mindful of their duties and must control such cases to happen next time. They are the only ones who can make Pakistan a polio-free country.

SHAKEEL KHAN

Delta, Turbat

