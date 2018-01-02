First phase of PKLI: Another remarkable initiative by Shahbaz Sharif

Ather Ali Khan

IT is an irrefutable fact that quality of life is directly linked to social profile of the country i.e., education, health, nutrition and access to clean drinking water, and CM Punjab Shahbaz Sharif is determined to improve the lives of the people. On Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif inaugurated the first phase of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI), the largest and most modern in South Asia, which has been completed at the cost of Rs. 20 billion.

He termed it as the first state of art Kidney Centre, which will provide free treatment facilities to deserving patients of kidney and liver diseases in addition to providing modern diagnostic and treatment facilities. He said: ‘the nation is celebrating the birth anniversary of founder of the nation today, and the first phase of this hospital has been operational zed today. This is my tribute to the Quaid.’ It is indeed commendable that Punjab government has developed PKLI from its own resources, and hepatitis filter clinics are also attached with it to treat patients in different districts. In the beginning of the next year, such filter clinics will be functional in all the districts of the province, and the poor patients coming from anywhere from the country will be treated free of cost.

Shahbaz Sharif said: ‘I salute the team working on this project including provincial ministers, chief secretary, high ranking Government officials and all other departments who worked day and night for its completion.’ Renowned doctors and experts have been hired for this hospital from across the globe, and more than 70 doctors previously working in the USA and UK have been hired. Hence, this institution will emerge as hospital of international standard.

Last month, Shahbaz Sharifhad presided over a session of Board of Directors of Pakistan Kidney & Liver Institute and Research Centre (PKLI). All projects were reviewed for their progress in the meeting. Reportedly, CM Punjab and all other high officials including Board of Directors of PKLI had discussed all-important matters relating to the project. This centre is basically meant to serve humanity, which is exemplary, and all patients of kidney as well as liver will be treated free. The hospital will be associated with 36 districts of Punjab and all critical patients will be referred to there and will be admitted and provided free treatment in the institute. In August 2017, the Chief Minister had announced provision of 100 percent free treatment to the patients visiting Hepatitis Filter Clinic, and that this facility will be available to all the patients coming to the clinic.

Punjab government has been working round the clock on state-of-the-art Kidney and Liver Institute & Research Center from its own resources and this project will provide state-of-the-art medical facilities to the liver and kidney patients. Renowned doctors and specialists have been hired to man the institute with a view to give the best medical facilities to the patients.

This centre is basically meant to serve humanity, which is exemplary and all patients of kidney as well as liver will be treated free; thus poor people will benefit from this facility. The hospital will be associated with 36 districts of Punjab and all critical patients will be referred to there and will be admitted and provided free treatment in the institute. It has to be mentioned that improved health contributes to higher productivity and at the same time reduces the health-care burden on the economy. Provision of adequate primary and secondary health care has gained importance, and Punjab government efforts to provide cost effective health care services have been successful. With water borne diseases on the increase, hepatitis has assumed alarming proportions. Punjab government therefore is also working on safe water projects to provide clean water to the people, which will reduce the incidence of water-borne diseases.

It would be appropriate to mention about Shahbaz Sharif’s passion for socio-economic justice in the society, and should not ignore his warnings to the ruling elite. He said: ‘Today, we should analyse as to how far we have given respect to the struggle and sacrifices of founding fathers and our elders. Quaid-e-Azam was of the view that all the people would be equal in Pakistan, and everybody would have equal opportunities. But the country in which we are living today cannot be called a Pakistan of the Quaid and Iqbal. The ruling elite has access to all the amenities of life while a majority of population is even deprived of the basic facilities of life. We are required to bridge this gap between poor and the rich. If it is not done then the soft revolution will be turned into a bloody revolution, which will be unstoppable and everything will be affected.’