First permanent finance award on upcoming budget

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The meeting of provincial finance commission committee was held at New Minister’s Block with Finance Minister Dr. Ayesha Ghaus Pasha in the chair. Minister for Local Government Mansha Ullah Butt, Lord Mayor Lahore Mubashir Javed, MPAs, Secretary Finance Sheikh Hamid, members of the technical committee of provincial finance commission as well as representatives of different departments attended the meeting.

The purpose of holding the was to formulate future line of action in the light of proposals of the commission and approval of proposed formula of technical committee of the PFC. Finance Minister disclosed that Punjab government is going to announce the first permanent finance award along with upcoming budget.

The formula of distribution of financial award based on the facts and figures provided by different departments has been formulated by the technical committee of the commission for justifiable and transparent distribution of resources under the financial award. Under it, the distribution of funds with the based on population, poverty, need and performance and the population will be gauged on the basis of recent population census results she added. The grants will be issued under four heads including general purpose, transaction, development and performance. A monitoring mechanism will be constituted for the transfer of performance grand and initially this duty will be performed by technical committee of the PFC.

The president of technical committee of PFC Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakhsh and technical member Faisal Rashid informed the meeting about various matters pertaining to constitution of the formula and answered the questions raised by the committee members. After it, the final formula of financial award was approved. The Minister directed the local government to increase their recourses through WASA, Solid Waste Management, Saaf Pani Companies and other agencies. She said that local governments are being issued 49.5 percent more funds in permanent finance commission. She asked health and education authorities to stop unnecessary recruitments so that more and more funds could be utilized for development purposes.

The committee was proposed that a formal policy should be formulated for solution of pension related issues and contract employees should be hired for temporary assignments. Minister and Secretary Finance appreciated the performance of technical committee of provincial finance commission and congratulated them on finalizing best formula.