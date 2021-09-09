First Pakistani plane carrying humanitarian aid lands in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD – A C-130 aircraft of Pakistan Air Force landed at Kabul airport on Thursday, carrying first tranche of relief goods for the people of the war-torn country.

Pakistan’s ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan received the humanitarian supplies at the Hamid Karzai International Airport and handed over to Haji Omer Sahib, a senior official of the Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health.

The first tranche comprises wheat flour, cooking oil and medicine

Speaking at this occasion, Ambassador Mansoor Ahmad Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s abiding commitment for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan and to assist in averting a humanitarian crisis.

In the coming days, Pakistan will continue to deliver plane-loads and truck-loads of relief assistance to other Afghan cities including Kandhar, Slut and Herat.

A day earlier, Foreign Office announced to dispatch humanitarian assistance comprising food and medicines for the people of Afghanistan.

The Foreign Office in a statement said that three C-130s are being dispatched to Afghanistan. After the first immediate tranche through air, further supplies would continue through land routes.

Pakistan would continue to do its best to help Afghan brethren during the prevalent challenging environment.

Pakistan also urges the international community to play its role in helping the people of Afghanistan to avert possible humanitarian crisis.

Responding to announcement of interim setup in Afghanistan, FO said: “We continue to closely follow the evolving situation in Afghanistan”.

“We have noted the latest announcement about formation of interim political set-up in Kabul, which would address the requirement of a governance structure to meet the urgent needs of the people of Afghanistan.

“We hope that the new political dispensation will ensure coordinated efforts for peace, security and stability in Afghanistan as well as work towards taking care of humanitarian and development needs of the Afghan people,” read the statement.

Pakistan reaffirms its abiding commitment to a peaceful, stable, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan.

