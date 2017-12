First open court for minorities held in Bannu

Peshawar

On the directive of the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan, first ever Khuli Kachehri (Open Court) for minorities was arranged in Bannu district aiming to resolve issues on the spot. Deputy Commissioner Bannu, Muhammad Ali Asghar on this occasion said that issues relating to minorities would be resolved on priority basis after hearing grievances of minorities’ communities.

He directed all relevant departments to solve minorities’ issues with immediate effect. Additional Deputy Commissioner Kamran Khan, Assistant Commissioner Sher Khan while priest Shakeel Jan from Christian.—APP