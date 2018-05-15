First of Ramazan likely on Thursday

It is expected that the month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak will begin from Thursday this year.

Secretary General Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council (RHRC) Khalid Ejaz Mufti said this while talking to APP here on Monday.

He said that new moon could be sighted only if its age is more than 19 hours at sunset and the difference between sunset and moonset should also be more than 40 minutes.

He said that the age of new moon on evening of Wednesday will be more than 26 hours in all cities of Pakistan.

The difference between sunset and moonset will also be 58-60 minutes in various important cities of the country.

He said that the RHRC members are confident that the new moon would be visible in all cities of Pakistan on Wednesday, May 16 if there are no clouds.—APP

