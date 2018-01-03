First National Industrial Survey on cards

Islamabad

First ever survey for National Industrial Innovation to design appropriate policies and strategies leading towards improvement of quality of Pakistan products would be started from Punjab soon.

The survey ‘First National Industrial Innovation Survey’ would be conducted by Pakistan Council for Science and Technology (PCST) with the allocation of Rs. 45.041 million.

It is one of the project approved with the efforts of the PCST, designed for the time duration of 24 months which would motivate factors for firms to initiate innovative activities, an official of PCST told APP.

He informed that the study would provide insight into the innovation process in the industrial sector of Pakistan which would be useful for future planning and management for our industrial production.

“This survey would have long term effects to boost our economy as well as earning of foreign exchange”, he stated.

It would also be a land mark step to achieve the target set under vision 2025 aimed to increase export from US $ 25 billion to US $ 150 billion annually and become a part of 25 largest economies of the world leading to upper middle income counties status and creating atleast five global Pakistani brands, he informed.

He added that the survey would also suggest policy measures and road map for nurturing new ideas in manufacturing sector to enhance its competitiveness in national and international market.—APP