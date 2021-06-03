First Montenegrin Passports Received by Boka Place Home Buyers at Porto Montenegro!

The first buyers of the pioneering new neighbourhood, Boka Place, are now proud owners of Montenegrin passports.

After the successful launch of its CBI Program in Pakistan back in January 2021, Porto Montenegro proudly announced the delivery of first Montenegrin passports to homeowners at its newest residential neighbourhood Boka Place.

March 2021 marked an exciting milestone for Porto Montenegro, with the first successful application approvals of Montenegro’s Citizenship by Investment Programme (CBI) for homebuyers of hotel managed residences at the development’s newest neighbourhood. As qualifying applicants become Montenegrin citizens the race is on for investors to take advantage of this limited-time opportunity, with the close of the Montenegrin Citizenship by Investment programme scheduled for the end of 2021.

BOKA Place promises to be an excellent investment opportunity for Pakistanis as well as a world class holiday destination for people travelling to Europe. The project falls under the limited time only, CBI (Citizenship by Investment program) of the Montenegrin government.

“Living and working in this stunning country, the benefits are obvious to me – but I’m always interested to hear from our clients and investors about what motivated them to choose Montenegro. Several factors are almost always highlighted; the extremely low personal and corporate tax rates, capped at just 9%, the central-European location, the stability of the Euro currency, the Visa free or Visa on arrival access to 124 countries and the outstanding natural beauty of this magnificent destination. We were delighted to receive citizenship approvals for our first applicants and we expect a number of new approvals in the coming weeks. Interest in the programme has continued to increase, despite many time constraints” said Brennon Nicholas, Sales and Marketing Director at Porto Montenegro

Montenegro’s new passport owner, O.S. from Russia, stated “Our family has had strong interest in Montenegro’s residency and citizenship programmes. We are incredibly pleased to have been offered the opportunity to obtain our passports and at the same time invest in one of the country’s most sought after developments. We have bought a larger unit in Boka Place to qualify as we trust that the new neighbourhood will be an exceptional place for living”.

Porto Montenegro’s new urban quarter is one of several government-approved projects and the first on the Southern coast of Montenegro. Built with wellness at the core, Boka Place is a neighbourhood unlike any other and provides and exciting investment opportunity, surrounded by shops and cafes, open outdoor and community spaces and a variety of business opportunities.

Located in the UNESCO protected Bay of Kotor, Porto Montenegro combines a spectacular lifestyle destination with a world-class full-service superyacht marina that can berth up to 450 yachts, and a luxury residential village, offering premium real estate for sale and rental in the central Mediterranean.