First Lunar Eclipse of 2021 today

The first lunar eclipse of the Year 2021 will take place today (Wednesday). The lunar eclipse being named as Super Flower Blood Moon will not be visible in Pakistan due to daylight.

The eclipse of the moon will be started at 11:39am in day. The total lunar eclipse will start from 4:11pm, and it will end at 6:05pm.

During the full moon eclipse on Wednesday, due to the moon being closest to the earth, there will also be a super full moon or a Blood Moon. In the celestial spectacle, the moon will appear to be red for 14 minutes.

The lunar eclipse will be sighted at Australia, Hong Kong and Tokyo, while a partial eclipse will be witnessed at Chicago, Argentina and the Beijing, according to reports.

In Asia, the westernmost locations to see the eclipse are in India, Sri Lanka, western China and Mongolia, but only the penumbral phase will be visible.—INP