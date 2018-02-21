First Lady urges religious education for youth

First Lady Begum Mehmooda Hussain on Tuesday called the need for imparting religious education to youth particularly girls and also introducing them with traditional values to ensure upbringing of new generation in a better manner.

Addressing girl students of schools here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the First Lady said grooming of youth on these lines would save the nation’s future. Begum Mehmooda said to promote righteousness in society, there was a need to adopt practices of “Namaz” (prayers) and “Sadqa” (charity for Allah’s will) as guard against evil deeds. She said “Sadqa” was the best way to avert difficulties in ones’ life and could be given away in any form.

She mentioned the sayings of Holy Quran emphasizing on offering of “Namaz “and giving alms to those who deserved, which was a good way to please Almighty Allah. She said these practices developed spiritual purity and helped shun mutual hatred, which resultantly produced a spirit of positivity in the society. The First Lady interacted with the students and also replied to their queries related to the topic.—APP

