Staff Reporter

Tabba Kidney Institute is organizing a three day International Master Class namely “First International Pediatric Urology Congress” from 7th to 9th December, 2018.

In this Congress, surgeons and trainers from Qatar, United Kingdom, Turkey, China, Argentina, Brazil and Mexico are participating. This event will provide tremendous learning opportunities for young urologists. The master classes will consist of multiple learning platforms including lectures by 52 invited international and national speakers.

The master class is also endorsed by Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) and Department of Medical Education of CPSP also awarded CME hours.

Share on: WhatsApp